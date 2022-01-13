By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of education has vowed to summon schools that are giving learners promotional exams despite the government directive.

The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni in her address towards the end of last year directed schools to promote all learners who were at schools before 2020 March lockdown without subjecting them to promotional exams.

However, some schools are subjecting their learners to promotional exams after asking their parents to pay someone.

The State Minister for higher education, John Chrysostom Muyingo now says that all schools are supposed to abide by the rules set by the Ministry of education and those defying will be summoned and punished.

He has asked parents to report those schools defying government orders.