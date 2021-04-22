By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has revealed that it has not forgotten about Ugandans in the entertainment industry and is finding ways of supporting it.

The sector is among those still locked down as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID 19.

State minister for finance in charge of planning David Bahati has told parliament that the government is considering support to those in the sector beginning with the music promoters.

Addressing the nation on Saturday last week, President Museveni said the entertainment industry and bars will only be allowed to open after the country attains a certain threshold of people vaccinated.