The government has partnered with Absa Bank to train over 500 computer Software Engineers to strengthen the operations of the country’s ICT sector.

The principal of the Uganda Institute of ICT Dr. Edward Kitoogo says currently, the number of computer software engineers is small and this is bound to affect the sector operations, especially at this time when countries around the world are promoting digital transformation as a way of promoting economic development.

Dr. Kitoogo made the remarks at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Absa bank to rejuvenate the ICT sector through the training of ICT experts.