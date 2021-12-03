By Damali Mukhaye

The government is set to train all teachers and heads of Schools with Psychosocial support before schools reopen for learners next year.

The Commissioner secondary schools, Sam Kuloba teachers are going to be equipped with skills and knowledge on how to manage learners who have spent a lot of time home.

According to Kuloba, teachers will need to be innovative and creative in handling curriculum because there are critical classes like senior two who spent only three weeks at schools but will be promoted to senior three.

Heads of teachers are in support of the teacher training saying that teachers themselves need counseling when they return.

Godfry Yikki, Headteacher of Anyavu SS IN Arua says that government should equip teachers with new methodologies of delivering all the required content within a given time.