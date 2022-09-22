Government has revealed its plan of turning disaster hot spots in different parts of the country into tourism sites.

This was revealed by the minister, office of the prime minister, in charge of general duties, Justine Kasule Lumumba at the donor’s conference on disaster risk management organized at the office of the president in Kampala.

Lumumba said the government is looking for money to buy off residents living around Mt. Elgon and other disaster-prone areas and relocate them to safer places.

She added that afterwards, the government will develop these areas into tourism sites, create wildlife conservation centers among others so as to obtain revenue through a misfortune.

Yesterday, the government launched a national resource mobilization strategy to finance the five-year national disaster risk management plan which focuses on preparedness to mitigate both natural and human-made hazards.