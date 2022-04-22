By Moses Ndhaye

The government has resorted to using social media to promote patriotism among the youth.

The state minister for ICT and National guidance Godfrey Kabyanga says, currently, 60% of the youth do not watch television or listen to the radio, but they are stuck on social media, therefore saying that such platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, among others, will help the government to teach youths about their country.

He says 60% of the youths range between the ages of 18 and 24 years and they have not seen any other regime except the NRM.

He adds that many do not understand the ongoing developmental program such as the parish development model, Emyooga, and therefore the new approach will go a long way in helping the youth to appreciate the projects.

He is optimistic that the program code-named ‘’I Am Ugandan’’, will help to change the mindset of the youths, especially the negative perception they have towards the government projects which are intended to empower them economically.