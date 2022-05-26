By Ritah Kemigisa

As neighbors Kenya prepares to go to the polls in August, the government has expressed readiness to ensure a steady supply of petroleum products to the country.

Owing to past experiences, Uganda has to equally prepare because most of the goods destined here come from or go through Kenya’s Mombasa port which is also the main transit hub for the East African region.

Speaking at a workshop on the Impact of High Commodities Prices on Wednesday, the Finance minister in charge of general duties, Henry Musasizi says they are considering making investments in water transport across Lake Victoria.

He says the government intends to work with the private sector to ensure that the Dar es salaam route is an option for transportation.

He says in the meantime, the government will construct additional fuel storage infrastructure and stock them with fuel to provide strategic reserves to cushion consumers from supply shocks.