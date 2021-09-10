By Benjamin Jumbe

By end of October this year, government will have received covid 19 vaccines to cover about 4.8 Million people.

The remark has been made by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja at a time government has rolled out a mass vaccination exercise amidst fears of a third wave hitting the country if nothing is done.

The prime minister says vaccination is the only safe way out of the covid-19 pandemic situation further expressing hope that the by end of this year there will be enough dozes to vaccinate 11M people and enough for the target population of 22M next year.