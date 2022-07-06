All political parties under the Inter-party Organisation for Dialogue (Ipod) are set receive Shs35b after the government tripled its funding towards financing of their activities.

The parties will receive the money beginning this financial year. They have previously been receiving Shs10b annually.

The money is shared by political parties with representatives in Parliament. These include the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), National Unity Platform (NUP), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Democratic Party (DP) , Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) , Justice Forum (Jeema) and People’s Progressive Party (PPP).