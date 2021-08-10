By Yasiin Mugerwa

The government is reviewing new tax measures that came into force on July 1 as part of its emergency response to the post-lockdown aftershocks that have ruined some companies and forced others to cut jobs in order to stay afloat.

Along with what sources called strategic review of the 2021/2022 tax regime and budget cuts, the government under “enterprise development agenda”, is prioritising Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with a new stimulus package of Shs200b.

Daily Monitor understands that Trade Ministry officials are working with their Finance counterparts to develop guidelines on accessing the funds.

