By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of Education has unveiled a list of schools that will act as vaccination centers for teachers, non-teaching staff, and students above 18 years.

According to the list, 120 Local Governments districts, municipalities, and cities have each designated 2 schools to act as vaccination centers except Kampala with 10 Schools.

In Kampala, teachers will be vaccinated at Bat valley, Ntinda ,Kiseka, Namirembe infant ,KCCA Busega community and St Peter’s Nsambya primary schools.

In Mukono, teachers will access their jabs at Mukono town Muslim and Seeta Church of Uganda Primary school. In Lira City and municipalities, teachers will get their jabs at Akoke, Barr, Ayago, and Lira primary schools.

In Mbale, the vaccination center has been put at Mbale SSS and Mbale North road primary school among others.

A total of about 35 districts are yet to hand over their choice of vaccination centers to the Ministry of health.