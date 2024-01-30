The government has been asked to collaborate with internet service providers to address the digital divide by bringing high-speed internet access to underserved communities in the country.

This follows a report indicating that many women leaders at the local level still lack the necessary skills and knowledge to fully harness the potential of the internet and digital technologies.

Tricia Gloria Nabaye, the advocacy and engagement lead at Policy says partnering with internet service providers will provide women with the necessary skills and knowledge and fully harness the potential of the internet and digital technologies to advance their leadership roles and contribute to their communities’ development.

She made the remarks during a workshop for local women leaders at Fairway Hotel in Kampala.

“We will not develop if we are leaving some people behind. We are asking that fiber be shifted and moved, that’s only when social services can be diverted to last-mile communities. When it comes to gadgets, I’m really hoping that the price points when it comes to gadgets can be reduced,” Nabaye said.