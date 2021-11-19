By Benjamin Jumbe

The government is asked to consider engaging in talks with the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group.

The proposal is made by the Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa who is also the President of the Justice Forum party.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Thursday, Basalirwa said since the police had already confirmed that the attack was carried out by members of the ADF terrorist outfit, the government should consider engaging the group as it has done with others including the Lord’s Resistance Army of Joseph Kony.

His proposal was seconded by Busiro East MP Medard Ssegona.