Government has been urged to develop a national digital health strategy in order to integrate digital tools in health care services in the fight against epidemics.

The remarks were made by Dr, Misaki Wayengera, a researcher in the department of pathology at Makerere University’s College of Health Sciences on the sidelines of the World Health Summit ongoing in Germany. He said the Ministry of Health should collaborate with the ICT ministry to develop and witness its implementation.

He noted that the World Health Organization has already developed a blueprint for the national digital health solution strategy and has been adopted by different countries.

Dr. Misaki noted that after the Covid-19 pandemic, countries learnt and recognized the use of digital solutions as key in combating the disease as the regional electronic cargo and drivers surveillance tool enabled health officials to track the movement of cargo drivers while the result dispatch system which was integrated to laboratory information systems for the testing labs helped officials validate results easily.