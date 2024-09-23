As the world marks International Day of Sign Languages, Uganda is poised to make a significant leap and social media awareness forward on inclusive education.

In an interview with KFM on Monday, Uganda Disabled Women’s Association (UDWA) Executive Director, Florence Drajo, is leading the charge, calling on the government and stakeholders to introduce a sign language syllabus in schools.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to empower deaf and hard-of-hearing students, providing them with equal access to education and opportunities.

By incorporating sign language into the curriculum, Uganda will bridge the gap between deaf and hearing communities.

“We believe every individual deserves equal access to education, regardless of ability,” Dragyo emphasized.

“This syllabus will unlock doors for deaf students, enabling them to learn, grow, and contribute to society,” she added.

With UDWA’s advocacy, Uganda is on track to become a model for inclusive education in Africa. By

This year’s theme; “Sign up for Sign Language Rights” emphasizes the power of connection, highlighting how sign languages foster relationships and understanding.