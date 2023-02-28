The Democratic Party (DP) has implored the government to come up with stringent laws against homosexuality in order to uphold the country’s norms and culture.

While addressing the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the Vice President of the party, Fred Dennis Mukasa Mbidde said Uganda should join the 36 countries in the commonwealth which criminalized the practice.

He noted that government should prioritize the future of Ugandan children which is now at stake as homosexuality promoters have set all their eyes on school-going children.

Mbidde demands that parliament resurrects the Anti-Homosexuality Bill and add articles including simulative conducts and activities relating to homosexuality such as dress code among the male youth.

He also wants parliament to include aggravated sexuality to criminalize individuals spreading HIV/AIDS through same-sex relationships among young people.

In 2013, parliament passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill into a law prohibiting same-sex marriages, however, in 2014 the Constitutional Court nullified the Act saying that it was passed by MPs without the requisite quorum and was thus illegal.