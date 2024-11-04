The government has been urged to expedite the process of passing the national policy on solid waste management.

Speaking to KFM, Olive Namazzi, the Minister of Health and Environment on the City Executive Committee of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), noted that the government must engage all stakeholders to develop a comprehensive solid waste management policy to address the city’s current crisis.

Meanwhile, she revealed that KCCA is facing significant challenges due to insufficient funding and is unable to proceed with its drafted solid waste management ordinance. She called on the government to provide adequate funding to enable the authority to finalize and implement the ordinance.

“We need to have a discussion and identify the actual priorities of this country because when you talk about solid waste, statistics show that almost everybody produces about one kilogram of solid waste every day regardless of their positions or what they do,” Ms Namazzi said.

Namazzi also requested the Attorney General, Mr Kiyowa Kiwanuka to approve the numerous ordinances that have been submitted to his office, allowing KCCA to carry out its duties more effectively.