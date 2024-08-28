The opposition Democratic Party (DP) has implored the government to ensure that it finds funds to support medical interns.

This is after President Museveni revealed that currently, the government doesn’t have money to pay for them (medical interns).

However, the acting spokesperson of DP, Mr. Ismael Kirya, says that the government cannot fail to get the Shs18 billion needed to facilitate the medical interns.

“We are calling upon the government to prioritize the intern doctors and divert the 20 billion shillings which is being taken in the regional engagements to the intern doctors,” he said on Tuesday.

He proposed that if the government fails to get the money, legislators should abort the regional parliamentary sittings which were budgeted to cost Shs20 billion, and use the funds to support medical interns.