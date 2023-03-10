Mbarara Woman Member of Parliament, Rita Atukwasa, has urged government to implement the controversial Computer Misuse Act to check online violence against women.

She made the remarks while giving her keynote address at a networking event targeting women and youth in technology to share their experiences, opportunities and strategies on how women and youth can utilize media platforms to connect with each other and build meaningful partnerships that can boost their various entrepreneurship careers. The event was organized by Action for Development (ACFODE) in Kampala.

Atukwasa noted that though women and the girl child are so eager to embrace the digital spaces in Uganda, 465 of them are victims of online violence characterized by bullying, abuse and sexual harassment among others.

She now asks government to implement the available laws on controlling online violence especially against women if women are to fully utilize the social media platforms without fear.

She is optimistic that the Computer Misuse Act will check on the vice though many misinterpreted it.