Government has been urged to improve access to quality health services, education, and elderly-friendly facilities, particularly in rural areas.

The appeal was made by Mr Emmanuel Ongiertho, Deputy Chairperson of the Uganda Parliamentary Forum for Social Protection, during a press briefing held at the Media Centre on Monday.

Mr Ongiertho emphasized the need for better-equipped health units in rural regions, which are often underserved, leaving the elderly and vulnerable communities without essential healthcare.

“The Social Protection Month will be characterized by a series of activities, events, and campaigns that will engage multiple stakeholders and the general public at both national and sub-national levels,” Mr Ongiertho said.

The call for action comes ahead of Social Protection Month, set for October, during which various stakeholders will focus on improving services and policies that impact the elderly and other vulnerable groups.