The Ugandan government has been urged to increase funding for disaster preparedness. The calls have come at a time when the country is facing disaster challenges in different regions where floods and landslides have claimed lives and led to destruction of property.

The remarks were made by Lawrence Biyika Songa, the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on climate change who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ora County while presenting at the Uganda Redcross Society engagement with MPs sitting on the mentioned committee.

Songa expressed a need to increase funding to address climate change which he said is becoming too costly to the economy.

“We have witnessed floods, drought, earthquakes, and wildfires destroying a number of our investments and when disasters occur, they affect infrastructures like roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, power dams, all these have a direct impact on the economy,” Songa said.

He meanwhile asked the government to provide urgent relief aid to affected disaster communities.