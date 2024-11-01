By Khalil Ibrahim Manzil

Experts have asked the government to invest more in cyber security education if the country is to benefit from the digital age

The call was resounded by various speakers on Friday at the closure of the EastCon Cybersecurity Symposium in Kampala.

Convened by Milima Cyber Security organization, the 3-day symposium drew over 300 experts from across the East African region.

They highlighted the alarming rise in cybercrime losses, which reached Shs1.5 billion from 2800 reported cases in 2023 alone.

Addressing the delegates, Michel Ocero, the commissioner for information in the Ministry of ICT also emphasized the need for the government to allocate sufficient resources to strengthen the country’s cyber defenses and educate the public on safe online practices.

“Cyber security is an issue which is not easily bound, it goes global. It’s important to engage the masses out there, the private sector and that’s why the ministry is actively engaging today with the private sector,” Ocero said.