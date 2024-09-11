The government of Uganda has been called upon to establish strong defence industries that will bolster the country’s research and development capabilities.

Speaking during a memorial lecture for the late Chief of Defense Forces, Aronda Nyakairima, at the Commonwealth Resort Munyongo on Wednesday, retired Lieutenant General Nakibusi Lakara, the Managing Director of Uganda Cargo, emphasized the strategic importance of defence industries worldwide.

He noted their crucial role in global security, geopolitical dynamics, economic development, and technological innovation.

“Let me just refer to the LRA experience, sometime in 1996 the first time we got casualties, we were wondering what kind of weapon was the LRA using,” he said on Wednesday.

The Kampala Defence and Security Expo 2024, a three-day event that began on Tuesday, is being held under the theme “Celebrating the Life of General Aronda Nyakairima: A Paragon of Revolutionary Sacrifice, Pan-Africanism, Patriotism, Courage, and an Accomplished Freedom Fighter.”