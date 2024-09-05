Peace advocates are calling on the government to address the high nomination fees for political positions, which they argue are barriers to women’s participation in elections.

According to data from the Electoral Commission, the current nomination fees stand at Shs20 million for aspiring presidential candidates and Shs3 million for individuals vying for parliamentary seats.

Isaac Kisambira, the Executive Director of Kadi, a local NGO, says a survey conducted in Kampala, Wakiso, and Kayunga districts revealed that these exorbitant fees disproportionately affect women who aspire to lead.

“The issue of violence in elections was also raised. Some of them fear to attend political gatherings and to contest as leaders because they know it is characterized by violence,” he said.