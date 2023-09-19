Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have urged the government to follow up to the core, all government leaders after their wealth declaration exercise.

Government leaders are expected to declare their assets and liabilities every year through the office of the Inspectorate of Government, in a bid to fight corruption.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala earlier today, the Executive Director of Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, Marlon Agaba, said that the declaration of wealth without further steps to follow up fosters continued corruption in Uganda.

Agaba added that the information on wealth declaration is public and should be made available for members of the public to hold the leaders accountable,

“So far, we have not had any successful attempt in terms of requesting for information on wealth declarations. We have over 300,000 public servants declaring their assets and liabilities but only 70 to 100 are followed up from the 300,000,” he said.