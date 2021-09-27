By Prossy Kisakye

Government has been urged to open service points in rural and hard-to-reach areas in response to sexual and gender based violence (SGBV).

This follows a stake holders mapping exercise conducted by International Conference of Great Lakes Region- Training Facility to identify key actors, existing gaps and recommendations on combating SGBV in the Great lakes region, revealed that most SGBV service providers are located in urban or peri-urban areas.

The lead researcher, Dora Byamukama now asks the government to address Sexual GBV in certain contexts because areas which have experienced war, conflict, and displacement have different challenges.

She cites some of these unique challenges as stigmatization of women who bear children of abductors, and children born during conflict.

Meanwhile Byamukama says in some instances, conflicts increase numbers of persons with disabilities, which aspect should also be addressed in the provision of services to survivors of SGBV.