The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) has urged the government to plan to receive refugees leaving Kenya in an organized way.

This comes amid reports of hundreds of foreigners crossing into Uganda through the Busia and Malaba borders ahead of the highly-contested presidential elections tomorrow.

The majority of the foreigners fleeing are Ugandans, Burundians, Rwandans, Asians, Americans, the British, and some Kenyan natives.

These are fearing a repeat of the 2007 post-election violence that turned chaotic, leaving scores dead and thousands displaced.

Addressing the media at NEED offices in Kampala, the platform’s national coordinator, Asuman Odaka, said the government should have a comprehensive plan on how to settle the fleeing refugees without becoming a burden to the hosting communities as was the case in 2007.

He advises that a gazetted reception center be set up.