The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has demanded an immediate investigation into the tragic fire that occurred on Tuesday along the Kampala-Bombo Road in Kigogwa Town. The incident resulted in the deaths of at least eleven people when a fuel tanker, registration number UAM 292Q, overturned and caught fire.

Party spokesperson Sharon Oyat Arach, speaking to journalists at the UPC headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday, criticized the police for their delayed response to the emergency. She argued that the lengthy response time contributed significantly to the loss of life and injuries.

“There were people that were negligent on the job. Where were the traffic officers? Why did the fire brigade take so long to come? Someone has to be responsible for the loss of these lives,” Ms Oyat said.

Arach called for a thorough investigation into the incident and demanded that those responsible be held accountable, similar to the actions taken in the wake of the Kiteezi landfill tragedy. Additionally, she urged the government to provide assistance to the families affected by the fire.