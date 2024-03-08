The Women’s League of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has urged the government to implement measures that promote women’s active participation in politics.

The League’s leader Ms. Agnes Kisakye emphasizes that the nation’s future depends on women’s active involvement in all aspects of society. However, she highlights the persistent issue of low female engagement in formal political structures and decision-making processes.

Kisakye stresses that achieving gender equality requires providing all women and girls with equal opportunities to develop their skills and capacities. This, she believes will enable them to contribute positively to their society.

Kisakye reveals that the FDC has integrated affirmative action into all its policies. This includes dedicating 40% of positions at all levels within the party structure to women.

The FDC Women’s League celebrated this year’s International Women’s Day with the women of Dokolo district. The celebration featured a variety of activities, including a free medical camp offering general medical services and treatment.