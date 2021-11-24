By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Uganda People’s Congress urges the government to quickly address the challenges of the medical workers so as they resume work.

The medical workers under their umbrella organization, the Uganda Medical Association went on a countrywide strike this week protesting the government’s unfulfilled promises regarding their salary increment and improving their general welfare.

Yesterday, the association leaders meant President Museveni at the statehouse and promised to address their challenges, however, the group insisted to go on with their strike until they get a written letter confirming the government’s readiness to address their issues.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, the spokesperson of UPC, Orach Sharon, said it is over two years now when Uganda and the whole world is struggling to end the covid-19 pandemic or learn to live with it and it’s the medical workers who have been on the frontline in this battle while some have even died noting that it’s a pity that they still cry for salary increment and other numerations.