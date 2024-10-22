The Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday urged the government to take the lead in rebuilding the Rwenzururu Kingdom, which was destroyed in 2016.

The call comes after the kingdom celebrated its 15th anniversary on Saturday, commemorating its separation from the Tooro Kingdom.

DP’s acting spokesperson, Mr. Ismael Kirya, said the government should play a significant role in rebuilding the kingdom because it is partly responsible for the setbacks the kingdom has faced.

“The people were boiling underground, they had a lot of hatred for the government because of invading the palace of Omusinga [Charles Wesley Mumbere]. We are at least grateful to the Omusinga for calming down the people,” Kirya said.

He also requested President Museveni to attend one of the kingdom’s events as a gesture of goodwill and to foster unity within the divided community.