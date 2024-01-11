The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has welcomed the reconstruction and rehabilitation of city roads and drainage channels in Makindye Division by the government ahead of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77 summits in Munyonyo, Kampala.

However, the head of media and communication at UPC, Mr Faizo Muzeyi, notes that responding and planning for only specific events when people are losing both lives and property due to poor roads is a bad idea.

He implored the government to continue with the road repairs in the entire Kampala City, advising government to extend the process to other parts of the country.

UPC’s call comes amidst dissatisfaction from stakeholders and city dwellers about the impassable roads and poor drainage systems which worsen on rainy days.

However, the city’s governing body, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) says little can be done to address the challenge due to inadequate funding from the central government.