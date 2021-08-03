By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic Party has appealed to the government to speed up the process of acquiring covid-19 vaccines to enable schools to reopen.

In his last address, President Museveni said the government was waiting for vaccines expected early this month and next month to allow the vaccination of students and teachers of high institutions and children between 12-18 years so as schools reopen.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, DP spokesperson Okoler Opio said the government has delayed procurement of the much needed vaccines and if it does not speed up the process, schools may fail to reopen.

He advised that schools be left to operate countrywide under strict observance of the Standard Operating Procedures because even the expected vaccines may still not be adequate.