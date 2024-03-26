The government has urged the public to embrace the use of clean cooking that will help to improve the environment.

Speaking at the launch of the Wana Energy Solutions in Kampala slums, Dr Brian Isabirye the Commissioner Renewable Energy at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) said that, the initiative involves use of clean energy solutions specifically liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) that include ethane, ethylene, propane, propylene, normal butane, butylene, and isobutylene.

Isabirye says the opportunity will bring together the private sector and the development partners to support the government program on LPG.

‘’The programme we launched last year is still going on, we are still distributing LPG cylinders across the country, we started by piloting the greater Kampala metropolitan area and now as resources become available we shall start scaling across the country’’, Mr Isabirye said.

Meanwhile Dr Emmy Wasirwa the Chief Executive Officer Wana Energy Solutions says the initiative targets the low income earners who earn as low as Shs10, 000 a day.