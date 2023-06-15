Government through the Finance ministry has vowed to address wage concerns by medical interns in the next few weeks.

This comes hours after pre-intern doctors run to the High Court seeking permission to file a representative suit against the Ministry of Health and the Attorney General for allegedly refusing to deploy them.

Reading the Shs52.7 trillion budget estimates for the financial year 2023/2024, Finance minister, Matia Kasaija revealed that in the ending financial year, Shs22 billion has been allocated to clearing arrears for medical intern doctors including senior house officers. He further urged them to remain calm.

“Government will in the next few weeks resolve the plight of medical interns and doctors designated as senior house officers, in view of their important role in supporting the healthcare system,” Kasaija said.

“In the meantime, I have provided Shs. 22.6 billion to clear outstanding arrears for medical interns and senior house officers for the financial year ending June 2023,” he added.

According to Kasaija, of the Shs52.7 trillion for the financial year 2023/2024, wages and salaries will amount to Shs7.3 trillion while non-wage recurrent expenditure is at Shs13.5 trillion. Additionally, Government development expenditure amounts to Shs6.1 trillion and domestic arrears worth Shs215.8 billion will be settled.

Kasaija says external debt repayments amounting to Shs. 2.6 trillion and interest payments of Shs6.1 trillion will be made.

The budget is themed; Full monetization of Uganda’s economy through commercial agriculture, industrialization, expanding and broadening services, digital transformation, and market access.