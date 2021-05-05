By Juliet Nalwooga

The government through the Ministry of Internal Affairs has committed to improving police officers’ welfare in efforts to fight corruption.

Gen Jeje Odongo, the Internal Affairs minister says they plan to construct 1020 staff housing units at Naguru of which, 420 are near completion among other initiatives geared at improving police officers’ welfare.

He noted that most police personnel opt for corruption because of the dire living conditions they brave on a daily.

Meanwhile, General Jeje Odongo says they also plan to help spouses of police officers to start up small businesses to improve their welfare.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the 2016-2021 manifesto report week that ends on 11th May, before President Museveni takes oath on 12th May to extend his presidency to 40 years.