Internal Affairs minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire has this afternoon asked parliament to enact a new law that would formally allow cannabis to be grown under regulated conditions.

Government wants this to be effected in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Bill which is currently before the committee on Defense and Internal Affairs.

The new proposal comes after the Constitutional Court nullified the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act early this year on grounds of quorum.

Minister Otafiire has told MPs that the part of cannabis that would be allowed is medicinal in nature and therefore would benefit Ugandans.

He has explained that the said version of cannabis would be helpful in the treatment of some diseases including epilepsy and Covid-19.