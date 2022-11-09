Government says the human resource profession must be regulated to eliminate quacks who are masquerading as human resource professionals.

The commissioner in charge of human resources at the Prime Minister’s office, Patrick Okello, says the profession has been invaded by masqueraders and therefore the practice must be regulated as it has been done by the lawyers.

He says human resource managers are key persons in supporting the country’s economic development and therefore if it is left unregulated, it’s bound to affect the country’s economic development.

He made the remarks while officiating at the launch of the Prudential Human Resource Best Practice 2022 survey.