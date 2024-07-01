Government is asked to tighten the noose on the corrupt and devise tougher means of dealing with those implicated to redeem its image on the foreign scene.

Amb. Harold Acemah, a foreign relations expert says corruption and foreign policy intersect in complex ways, impacting governance, security, and international relations.

He warns that the numerous corruption cases being investigated are not just a domestic concern but have far-reaching implications for Uganda’s international relations and stability.

He thus urges the government to counter the use of corruption as a geopolitical weapon as an essential step to effectively fight the vice.

“Most Ugandans are concerned about corruption, corruption is going out of hand, our leaders just talk about it, not only in Kenya it is also in other African countries where corruption has become a big challenge”, Acemah said.

Latest statistics from the Inspectorate of Government indicate that an estimated Shs 10 trillion is lost to corruption annually.