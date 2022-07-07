By Moses Ndhaye

The government has warned health workers against absenteeism.

Health Minister Dr Jane Aceng says now that the government has increased the salaries of scientists in the country, they should return the favor by rendering quality services to patients seeking treatment.

She warns that now is not the time for them to moonlight but instead stay on the job.

The Minister made the remarks at Kawempe referral hospital while receiving an assortment of health equipments and delivery kits for women-mama kits worth 106 million shillings donated by Stanbic bank and Mtn Uganda.

According to the minister, such a donation is timely and key since about 120 babies are delivered at this health facility daily.