By Prossy Kisakye

The government has warned Ugandans against filming incidents of child abuse and share on social media without doing anything to help victims.

This after the developing vice of people filming such incidents with the latest being of a woman in Kisaasi, Kampala suburb who beat her son for not returning change of shs 5000.

Speaking in a media dialogue organized by the ministry with development partners: Compassion International and Child’s I Foundation in Kampala, the assistant commissioner of children’s affairs, Franco Tolea said this is contrary to the existing children’s laws and policies.

He noted that the law provides for the protection of children’s rights by parents, government and community hence a person watching while children are abused commits a crime.

Tolea advised Ugandans to always intervene and help these victims of torture instead of just filming the actions of cruel parents.