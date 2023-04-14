Government has continued to warn private schools that have not yet implemented the new lower secondary school curriculum.

The senior education officer of Luwero district, Enoc Kiyemba says the new curriculum has come to exist forever, and therefore the schools which are ignoring it are wasting their time and putting the future of the students at risk.

He says the schools should focus on addressing the challenges in the curriculum instead of ignoring them.

“In many schools, the new curriculum is still hard to implement. I want to encourage you where it has been challenging to find ways and means but ensure that this new curriculum is adhered to,” Kiyemba said.

He made the remarks while officiating at the commissioning of a classroom block donated by MTN Foundation to Horizon high school in Luwero district.