By Mike Sebalu

The Ministry of Public Service is yet to decide whether former minister of state for public service, Prisca Sezi Mbaguta will be accorded an official burial. KFM understands that the burial program has been released by the mentioned ministry.

According to the Minister of Public Service, Wilson Muruli Mukasa, Mbaguta will be laid to rest this Friday at her home in Buseesa in Kira division, Wakiso district.

Muruli added that a requiem mass will be held at Christ the King Church tomorrow, Thursday, January 13 at 9 am, and the body will be taken back to her home in Nakasero.

On Friday, the body will be taken to Buseesa for another mass ahead of the burial at 4 pm.

The veteran politician who served in different key government offices between 1980-2016 died in her sleep at her home in Kampala on Monday night aged 77 years.