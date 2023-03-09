By Mike Sebalu

Government has revealed that it is yet to receive formal communication from Kenya, following its latest ban on milk powder importation.

The Kenya Dairy Board has since imposed an indefinite ban on milk powder imports to cushion local processors and farmers from surplus production and low prices in anticipation of the long rains.

The rainy season is expected to improve fodder production and significantly boost local milk production, hence reducing the need for imports.

The commissioner of external trade at the Ministry of Trade, Emmanuel Mutahunga was non-committal to respond to the matter.

“I haven’t seen it but again my advice would be, I don’t think the government would respond to a statement on social media when it has not been shared formally,” Mutahunga told KFM.

The move is seen to go against the East Africa Community (EAC) free-trade agreements on free movement of goods and services and the common market.