Govt yet to release shs 34 billion for Naguru-Nakawa tenants

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Minister for Local Government, Raphael Magyezi has revealed that the ministry is no longer in charge of the contested Naguru-Nakawa Housing project.

Appearing before the Adhoc Committee of Parliament instituted to investigate the Naguru-Nakawa land row, Magyezi said that the Ministry of Local Government ceased to be in control of the project in 2014 after it was taken over by the Office of the Presidency under the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs.

Magyezi has also the committee members that that there is a standing commitment of over Shs34 billion from government that has never been released by the finance ministry to pay the sitting tenants who were supposed to benefit from the housing project.

According to Magyezi, cabinet in 2018 resolved that each sitting tenant gets Shs17.7 million as a ‘token’ for the inconveniences caused.

However, the Ministry of Finance has not released the funds up to date.

In 2007, Government signed a Public Private Partnership Agreement with an investor, Opec Prime Properties to construct 1,971 low cost residential units in the first four years and other commercial developments in the remaining six years.