By Diphas Kiguli

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters from Greater Mukono region have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to all the opposition Members of Parliament especially those that subscribe to their party to append signatures to the Commissioners’ censorship motion.

The motion that seeks to remove from office, the four parliamentary Commissioners on allegations of corruption is spearheaded by the Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament Theodore Ssekikubo.

However, NUP supporters in greater Mukono are disappointed that just a few of their area MPs area have signed the motion yet the party position on corruption is clear.

These, led by the party registrar Richard Lugolobi addressee a nrws conference at the NUP offices in Kavule-Nabuti, Mukono Central Division, and warned that the legislators who go against the party position will face dire consequences come 2026.

“NUP has always been against corruption, we call upon all member ON OUR tickets NUP and other members of parliament from grater Mukono because we have members who are not on NUP tickets but they are on opposition side for example we have hon Lulume Bayiga to act and sign on the in the ongoing censorship document to eliminate completely the developing of corruption from our motherland Uganda,” Lugolobi said.

The censure motion targets four commissioners; Esther Afoyochan, Prossy Akampurira and Solomon Silwany, all from the NRM as well as the National Unity Platforms’ Mathias Mpuuga, over the Shs 1.7bn Service Award