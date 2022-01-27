By Benjamin Jumbe

The Great Lakes region member states have been challenged to fast-track efforts to combat sexual and gender-based violence.

The call has been made by the regional director of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region Regional Training Facility Dr Janviere Ndirahisha at the Regional roundtable meeting on prevention of sexual and gender-based violence and holistic care for victims and survivors of the vice in the region held in Kampala.

Ndirahisha says gender-based violence is a global pandemic that can only be overcome with efforts from everybody.

She urged the member states to fast-track the implementation of the holistic model approach agreed upon in the Kampala Declaration of 2011.

On 15th to 16 December 2011, members states of the great lakes region signed the Kampala Declaration committing to support survivors of sexual and gender-based violence by among other things fast-tracking the rollout of centers providing comprehensive services, but there has been slow and uneven progress in implementation of the same in the region.