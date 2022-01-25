By Yahudu Kitunzi & Mugangha Kolyangha
Police in Budaka District are investigating circumstances under which an 11-year- old pupil reportedly killed his classmate at Nanoko Primary School in Kibuku District.
According to police, the incident happened on Saturday when the suspect kicked a colleague identified as Latif Nalumu, 12, after they picked a quarrel over food.
It is alleged that the trouble started after the deceased, who had reported to school on the fateful day with packed food, refused to share it with the suspect and other classmates.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/grief-as-11-year-old-pupil-kills-classmate-over-food-3693026