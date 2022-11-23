A police guard foiled what could have turned out to be a deadly attack on Nakulabye Police Station after an unidentified man approached the area with an AK47 rifle deep in the night.

The guard, who was in hiding, saw a human being, who was holding what appeared to be a firearm, creeping towards the police station at around 4am.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesman, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, said the guard attempted to establish the identity of the person in vain.

“The guard discharged several rounds of bullets to prevent the person from leaving his position. But the person abandoned an AK47 rifle before taking off. It had five bullets,” he said.

The police are yet to find and identify the suspect who attempted to attack the police station.