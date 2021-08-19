By Juliet Nalwooga and Andrew Bagala

Police have arrested a private security guard, who allegedly shot dead a Congolese national and his girlfriend, he was guarding at Bukasa, Makindye Division in Kampala City.

The deceased have been identified as Siviwe Katembo, 33, and his girlfriend whose identity is yet to be known. The suspect has also been identified as Raphael Okwanga, a security guard attached to D-GAP security company.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said the suspect is detained at Kabalagala Police Station, but his motive is not yet known.

He tells KFM that they are holding the suspect on murder offences.

The body of the deceased person has been moved to the Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary at Mulago for a post mortem.